Protests erupted at town halls held by Republican lawmakers, including one for Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene where police say they tased two people and arrested three. Demonstrators were objecting to a range of President Donald Trump’s policies, including the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the Department of Justice acknowledged was mistakenly deported to El Salvador. It comes as his wife pleads for his return. “Enough is enough. My family can’t be robbed from another day without seeing Kilmar,” she says. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.April 16, 2025