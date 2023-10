Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Wednesday that “the flames of US-Israeli bombs” would soon “consume” Israel.

“The flames of the US-Israeli bombs, dropped this evening on the Palestinian victims injured at the… hospital in Gaza, will soon consume the Zionists,” Mr Raisi said, according to the IRNA agency.

Protesters gathered at Palestine Square in Tehran, the capital, to show support for Gaza’s liberation.