NBC News: “Prosecutors are seeking 33 years in federal prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former leader, when he’s sentenced in the morning. Ethan Nordean will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon, with prosecutors seeking a 27-year prison sentence.”

“On Thursday, Joe Biggs — whom prosecutors want to spend 33 years behind bars — will have his sentencing hearing. The same day, a judge will sentence Zach Rehl, whom the Justice Department wants to serve 30 years in prison.”

