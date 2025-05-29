What glints
is not always clean –
a record polished
with elsewhere’s soot.
A city clears
its throat
of residue,
while the smoke
threads out
on freighter routes,
into lungs
that do not vote
for policy
or promise.
Somewhere,
a kiln breathes
for another’s price:
ash-maker,
sky-leaser –
filthy work
for signalled virtue.
And still
the numbers rise,
stacked like crates
beneath a banner
that never left
its shore.
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that democratic countries often appear greener because they offshore pollution to less democratic nations.
While democracies are often seen as better at protecting the environment than authoritarian regimes, the picture is more complicated than it first appears. Many studies have drawn this link, but the evidence is mixed, and key questions remain. One issue that has received less attention is the way countries shift the environmental costs of their consumption elsewhere. In a global economy, it is possible for wealthier democratic nations to appear ‘greener’ simply because the environmental damage tied to their lifestyles happens far beyond their borders.
This research looks more closely at that pattern by examining data on greenhouse gas emissions, pollution offshoring, and levels of democracy in over 160 countries since the 1990s. The findings suggest that democracies are often able to maintain a cleaner domestic record by outsourcing the environmental fallout of their consumption to other, often less democratic, countries. In other words, the apparent environmental success of democracies may come at a cost borne elsewhere. These results challenge the idea that democracy alone leads to better environmental outcomes and suggest that truly sustainable policy must account for the global consequences of local actions.
