Image: Supplied

PRYPCO Mortgage has facilitated one of the Middle East’s largest single-ticket retail mortgages, valued at Dhs94.5m, in a transaction ranking among the top three mortgage deals in Dubai’s real estate market over the past five years.

The transaction also lists among the top three mortgage deals in Dubai’s real estate market over the past five years, the company said in a statement.

Since its inception, PRYPCO Mortgage has arranged Dhs 9.67bn in mortgage deals up to June, positioning itself among the fastest-growing mortgage platforms in the region.

“This transaction reflects the trust investors are placing not only in our capabilities, but in the strength and resilience of the UAE’s real estate sector,” said Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of PRYPCO. “As property financing continues to evolve, our focus remains on delivering seamless, accessible, and innovative mortgage solutions for all.”

The UAE has emerged as a regional leader in real estate financing, supported by a forward-thinking regulatory environment, robust investor demand, and a maturing property market.

Mortgage demand is growing from first-time buyers through to high-net-worth individuals seeking flexible and structured financing.

PRYPCO Mortgage is working with key banking partners

PRYPCO Mortgage, working with all major UAE banks, combines technology-driven services with advisory support, offering free consultations, fast-track pre-approvals, and tailored refinancing solutions.

The mega Dhs94.5m deal highlights the company’s capacity to handle complex, high-value transactions while maintaining efficiency and customer trust.

PRYPCO’s mortgage division continues to expand its portfolio in line with its mission to democratise real estate access and promote “real estate freedom for all”.

Read: Dubai launches tokenised real estate investment project via ‘Prypco Mint’