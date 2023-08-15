Sony is about to release the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for August 2023. Headlined by Sega’s excellent action game Lost Judgement, the new PS Plus Extra and Premium games have an August 15 release date and an estimated 10am BST UK launch time. Unfortunately, however, it’s not all good news, because ten games will be leaving the PlayStation Plus service on the same day.

Games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra include Yakuza, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as well as DCL: The Game, Grip, 8-Bit Armies and Carmageddon Max Damage.

High profile blockbusters Borderlands 3 and The Crew 2 will also leave PS Plus Extra, alongside popular indie game Nidhogg.

Indeed, if you’re close to completing any of the aforementioned games, then consider this your last chance to play.

On the plus side, Sony will add a combined total of 17 new and classic games to PS Plus in August.

Lost Judgement is a Yakuza spinoff, which makes up for all the Yakuza games leaving the service.

The game sees users investigate various crimes, while also performing outlandish side-quests and playing a collection of classic SEGA games.