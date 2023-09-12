PlayStation Plus subscribers are counting down to the reveal of the PS Plus Extra and Premium games for September 2023. The next wave of PS4, PS5 and PlayStation Classics will be officially revealed at 4.30pm BST UK time on the afternoon of September 13. However, it looks like the majority of the PS Plus Extra games have leaked ahead of schedule, with NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… headlining the line-up for September 2023.

According to regular leaker @billbil_kun, Nier Replicant will be joined by the likes of Star Ocean The Divine Force and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

That’s on top of 2K strategy game Civilization 6, as well as Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2.

Relaxing indie gem Unpacking is the final game to be leaked ahead of schedule, which means more games will be revealed on September 13.

Sony typically announces around a dozen PS4 and PS5 games for PS Plus Extra, plus an additional two or three PSOne titles for PlayStation Premium subscribers.

As a reminder, the games will be available to download and play on the morning of September 19.

Express Online will have the full list of games later this week, so keep checking back for more information.