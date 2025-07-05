ATLANTA — Paris Saint-Germain passed one of their most difficult tests of the Club World Cup so far, overcoming two red cards to record a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich and reach the semifinals

Had the knockout bracket fallen slightly differently, this could easily have been the final at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 13. The clubs stand as two of Europe’s best at the moment, with Champions League holders PSG coming face-to-face with Bayern, the 2024-25 Bundesliga champions.

Before the game, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany cautioned against any assumption of a presumed underdog or favorite, emphasizing two strong sides would battle it out on the pitch. PSG head coach Luis Enrique agreed, but later insisted the main principle PSG needed in order to be successful: adaptability.

“There’s no magic formula,” Luis Enrique insisted when speaking to reporters on Friday. “It’s not like a coach makes a play and that’s it. That’s the difficulty in today’s football: all the coaches are prepared, the players are physically and mentally better than ever, so you have to adapt, improvise, and stop being acceptable to the opponent, or you’re dead.

“What we’ve done this season isn’t valid for next season; we have to change. We have to improve.”

And the predictions were right. Each end of Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw offensive opportunities and jaw-dropping saves from goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Donnarumma. By the 12th minute, PSG and Bayern Munich both boasted 42% possession each with 16% contested.

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates his goal. MartÃ­n Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

But the fair fight took a twisted turn just before halftime, and the game changed entirely for Bayern. In the final attempt of the first 45 minutes, Jamal Musiala took possession of the ball on the right side of the box to force PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma into a quick save but the two collided in an awful manner. Referee Anthony Taylor signaled for immediate medical attention with teammates surrounding Musiala, who was stretchered off with a serious injury.

Without one of his greatest assets, Kompany was forced into a rethink — but the blow served to motivate the players. Bayern began to edge out PSG and, by the 70th minute, held 57% possession and outshot their opponent four to one.

The match intensified with each passing minute on and off the field. Boos echoed throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium whenever Donnarumma was shown on the large screens, while the PSG fans supported their players by clapping for every effort. Every action reinforced the feeling of a final, as if a rivalry had suddenly developed.

The magic of Luis Enrique’s coaching expertise shone through in the 78th minute when Désiré Doué found the back of the net. João Neves connected with Doué on the right side of the pitch, working his way into the box before finding his teammate to rocket the ball into the lower right corner of the goal.

Not only did PSG score, but they did it in the peak of Bayern’s intensity. Neves and Doué had been kept quiet, the French team prevented from playing the elegant style of football displayed in the Champions League. Kompany prepared his players well, so PSG needed to adapt.

The first 45 minutes was a different game to the second 45. Any preconceived plans had to be ripped up. PSG began switching the play to capitalize on the rare pockets of space. Adaptability became the focus, and the ability to read the game perfectly saw Doué break the deadlock.

But the game only got more difficult for PSG after this, with a red card issued to Willian Pacho in the 82nd minute. Down to 10 men, Bayern pounced on the attack. Harry Kane managed a stunning header into the net before VAR ruled the attempt offside by mere centimeters.

Luis Enrique made two substitutions to challenge the numerical disadvantage, inserting defender Lucas Beraldo into the game to replace forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Ousmane Dembélé (right) made sure of the victory with a second goal in stoppage time. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

By the 92nd minute, another red card to PSG, for Lucas Hernández, left them with nine men. With a one-goal lead, minutes left on the clock and everything on the line, the team once again adapted.

Achraf Hakimi showcased another key aspect of his coach’s style: liberty. Despite having nine players on the pitch, the defender found himself in the final third weaving through the midfield before fighting off three opponents to set up Ousmane Dembélé to score a second.

Instead of being instructed and restricted to his own half, Hakimi knew to take on the responsibility of defender, midfielder and forward all in one.

In one of the most dramatic fashions of the tournament thus far, PSG advances to the next round by ousting one of the favorites.

“Liberty is fighting for your teammates, liberty is fighting for your team, liberty is fighting for your club, fighting, playing football, which is what we strive for,” Luis Enrique said. “I think this group of players has taken what it means to play good football to a very high level.”

Off the field, PSG has endured the high temperatures of the host cities, the somewhat improvised pitches and immense amount of miles logged through long-distance travel. On the field, the team has impressed against some of the best in the world.

Now, through the concept of adaptability, it is difficult to know what, if anything, can stop Luis Enrique and his players from winning the competition.