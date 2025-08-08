Paris Saint-Germain have signed Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier on a five-year contract for a fee of €40 million ($47 million) plus an additional €15 million ($17m) in potential bonuses, sources told ESPN.

Official confirmation will occur in the next few hours but Chevalier, 23, has passed his medical in Paris and will be their new No. 1 goalkeeper. It leaves Gianluigi Donnarumma, who played a key role in PSG’s history-making season last year, to find a new club this summer.

PSG do not want to keep the Italy international and have two top keepers in the squad this season, sources said. The clubs expect an offer from Chelsea, Manchester United or Inter Milan who have all had contact with Enzo Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent, sources added.

The 26-year-old wanted to extend his deal in the French capital with only one year left on his current contract, said sources, but the two parties never found an agreement.

Donnarumma, already one of the squad’s highest earners at €850,000 a month, wanted a pay rise and, added sources, refused to accept the new salary structure imposed by the club’s sporting director Luis Campos in the last two years: a lower salary base with big incentives on individual and collective performances.

Donnarumma was an important performer for PSG last season, with key saves in big matches against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to to the club winning its first Champions League title. However, manager Luis Enrique wanted a keeper with better distribution, who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet, which Chevalier is.