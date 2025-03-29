‘Psychologically destroyed’ – Lawyer of accuser in Dani Alves case responds to acquittal

On Friday the Supreme Court in Spain absolved Dani Alves of a rape conviction, upholding an appeal made by the former Barcelona and Sevilla player a year previously. Alves was convicted in February of 2024, and was due to serve 4.5 years in prison, having already spent 14 months in custody since handing himself in.

After the decision, Alves’ lawyer, Ines Guardiola, spoke to RAC1 about the decision, as recounted by Sport.

“We are very happy; justice has finally been done. Of course we expected it; he is innocent and it has been proven. We are very excited,” Guardiola remarked, but said she was not yet sure whether Alves would seek damages.

On the flipside, Ester Garcia, the lawyer for the accuser in the case, noted that her client was distraught by the resolution.

“In terms of the legal side of things, we must appeal the ruling. The client’s emotional state will have to be taken into account, she is psychologically destroyed. For her, it’s been two years of hell,” she told the Catalan daily.

“[She is] Very disappointed, sad, and somehow it felt like she was back in the bathroom where the incident took place.”

There have been a number of high-profile cases in Spanish football in recent years, with forward Santi Mina and right-back Hugo Mallo convicted of sexual assault.

“[It is] a setback, both legally and socially, in the fight against sexual violence. [It could] discourage women from reporting sexual assault.”

“Questioning whether a woman was dancing in a nightclub before being sexually assaulted is not a debate for the 21st century.”

Alves’ original sentence also saw his passport confiscated, and €150k damages fee due to the victim. He has been living in Barcelona since his release on bail in March of 2024, after he filed his appeal against the conviction.