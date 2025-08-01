The frame

does not hold –

it eases

into sameness.

A row-name folds

without signal,

twinned

then split.

No trace

in the ledger,

no flag

for the keeper.

A throat-mark

relabelled,

a body-score

trimmed

to fit.

Somewhere,

a term-thresher

works

through the night –

their yield

clean

but less.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that nearly half of 232 US health datasets were changed, mostly replacing ‘gender’ with ‘sex’, without logging or explanation.

Public health researchers and medical professionals rely on government datasets to guide their decisions. These datasets must be accurate and trustworthy. Yet in early 2025, several US public health agencies quietly changed their datasets. In many cases, they replaced the word gender with sex without offering any explanation or public record. These edits likely reflect political pressure to remove references to gender, but no agency provided an official statement or log. When governments make unannounced changes to data, they damage trust in both the information and the health advice based on it.

This study reviewed 232 US datasets that changed between January and March 2025. Nearly half showed substantial edits, with most switching gender to sex. Although the change may seem small, the two terms have different meanings. People often respond differently depending on the wording, which alters the accuracy of the data. Only a few datasets included any record of the changes. These hidden edits reduce the value of public health information and make it harder to interpret. This research highlights the need for transparency. If agencies change data, they should clearly record what changed and why, so researchers and the public can continue to trust and use it.