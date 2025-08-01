The frame
does not hold –
it eases
into sameness.
A row-name folds
without signal,
twinned
then split.
No trace
in the ledger,
no flag
for the keeper.
A throat-mark
relabelled,
a body-score
trimmed
to fit.
Somewhere,
a term-thresher
works
through the night –
their yield
clean
but less.
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that nearly half of 232 US health datasets were changed, mostly replacing ‘gender’ with ‘sex’, without logging or explanation.
Public health researchers and medical professionals rely on government datasets to guide their decisions. These datasets must be accurate and trustworthy. Yet in early 2025, several US public health agencies quietly changed their datasets. In many cases, they replaced the word gender with sex without offering any explanation or public record. These edits likely reflect political pressure to remove references to gender, but no agency provided an official statement or log. When governments make unannounced changes to data, they damage trust in both the information and the health advice based on it.
This study reviewed 232 US datasets that changed between January and March 2025. Nearly half showed substantial edits, with most switching gender to sex. Although the change may seem small, the two terms have different meanings. People often respond differently depending on the wording, which alters the accuracy of the data. Only a few datasets included any record of the changes. These hidden edits reduce the value of public health information and make it harder to interpret. This research highlights the need for transparency. If agencies change data, they should clearly record what changed and why, so researchers and the public can continue to trust and use it.
Discover more from The Poetry of Science
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.