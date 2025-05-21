Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business owners, entrepreneurs and hustling startups, gather ’round: Today, we’re tackling a question that I hear all the time, and I’m here to coach you through it. Publicity, marketing, branding — they all sound like buzzwords thrown around at networking events, right? But trust me, knowing the difference between these three is key to building a successful business. By the end of this, you’ll know exactly where to focus your energy (and your dollars).

Here’s the easiest way to explain it. Think of publicity, marketing and branding as the three legs of a tripod. They all work together to hold up your business’s success. Remove one and boom, the whole thing wobbles.

Related: Should You Start With PR or Marketing First?

Publicity means getting seen

Publicity is all about buzz. It’s the press releases, media features, blogs, podcasts, events and influencer shout-outs that put your name out into the world. It’s about making people talk about you.

The goal? You’re seen, you’re credible and people start connecting your name to your space (whether that’s coffee shops, tech gadgets or niche consulting).

Example:

You author an article for a major publication explaining trends in your industry. Boom! Publicity.

You host a smashing launch party that’s covered by three local blogs. Publicity again.

Publicity is about building awareness and getting eyes on your business. It’s a hustle, but it can make waves if you play it right. If you have it added to your budget, hiring the right PR company can make a huge difference and help you get seen.

Marketing means spending to attract customers

Marketing is where the money flows. Marketing involves budgets, ad campaigns and anything that puts your business directly in front of potential customers. You’re paying to capture attention and drive sales.

Think of marketing like this: You’re planting seeds. Billboards, Google Ads, Facebook or Instagram campaigns, podcasts, etc., these are all ways of telling people, “Hey, I exist, and you need my product or service.”

Here’s the catch, though. Great marketing doesn’t just sell your product; it should create the need for your product. When it’s done well, marketing generates results that are measurable, whether that’s clicks, conversions, email sign-ups or purchases.

Example:

Your business runs a Facebook Ads campaign offering a 20% discount for first-time buyers. That’s marketing.

You purchase ad space on a major podcast to shout about your new app. Marketing again.

If publicity is about awareness, marketing is about attraction. You want those leads, clicks and sales — and yes, that takes an allocated budget.

Related: The One Mistake Is Putting Your Brand Reputation at Risk — and Most Startups Still Make It

Branding means identity

Brace yourself, because branding is where things get deep. Branding is not just about what you’re saying. Branding is about what people feel when they see your name, logo or product. It’s your identity, your reputation and the little thread that connects everything you do.

This isn’t just about having a pretty logo (although that helps). Good branding answers deeper questions, like:

What values does my business represent?

How does my business make people’s lives better?

Does my business have a clear personality (fun and casual vs. serious and elite)?

Successful branding happens when your business becomes recognizable. Think Nike. You don’t even need to see the word “Nike” to know a swoosh means Just Do It. That happens when a company builds a rock-solid brand over time.

Example:

If your target audience is eco-conscious millennials, your branding might use earthy colors and focus on sustainability messaging.

If your business is luxury, your branding might involve sleek black-and-gold designs and an exclusive tone.

The best part? Branding works in the background. It influences how people perceive you before they even interact with your business. That’s the magic.

How they work together

Here’s the deal, my friend. You can’t rely on just one of these to grow a thriving business. They’re all connected and equally important. Still confused? Here’s how they work hand-in-hand:

Your branding defines your message and vibe. Who are you? What do you stand for? That branding flows into your marketing, which attracts new customers and gets them through the door (or onto your site). Meanwhile, publicity builds your credibility by showing people why you’re worth paying attention to, often making your marketing efforts more successful.

It’s a cycle that feeds itself when done well.

Where should you start?

If you’re a startup, you might be wondering where to focus first. Here’s my advice:

Start with branding. You need to know who you are and who you’re for before putting yourself out there. If your branding is strong, everything else will feel seamless.

Once your branding’s locked down, focus on publicity. Reach out to local blogs and influencers, pitch yourself to podcasts or organize community events to get your name out there. Publicity is often the most cost-effective when funds are tight.

And finally, when you have the budget, invest in marketing. Put your dollars into campaigns that will bring in measurable results.

Related: I Gained Millions of Instagram Followers For My Brand With These 8 Expert Tips

Final thoughts

Publicity, marketing and branding might seem like business jargon, but I promise you, they’re the key to crafting a well-rounded, booming business. These three are your power tools. Use them wisely and you’ll see the magic happen.

If you’re ready to revamp your brand or step up your marketing game but don’t know where to start, I’ve got complete faith in you to figure it out.