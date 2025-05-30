Transcript:

In 2022, Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, causing flooding across the island.

After the storm, there was a spike in leptospirosis, a disease that causes symptoms such as fever, chills, vomiting, and sometimes even death.

The bacteria that causes leptospirosis is carried by mammals like rats, who can spread the bacteria into water or soil through their urine.

When it floods, people can become infected through contact with contaminated water.

Wunder: “Several cases of outbreaks in the world are related to hurricanes or extreme events.”

Elsio Wunder of the University of Connecticut says the disease most frequently affects people who live in warm climates and who lack access to safe sanitation.

And as the climate changes, leptospirosis could become more common.

Wunder: “We’re getting warmer temperatures around the globe, more chances of extreme weather events.”

So Wunder says that to stay safe, it’s important to stay away from flooding and other stagnant water.

There is no vaccine for leptospirosis, but the disease can usually be treated with medication if caught in time.

So Wunder says if you have symptoms and may have been exposed, you should see a doctor and ask to be tested for the disease.

Reporting credit: Ethan Freedman / ChavoBart Digital Media