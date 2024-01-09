Pullix (PLX) presale price has increased to $0.08 in stage 6.

Meanwhile, the broader crypto market outlook is bullish amid anticipated Bitcoin ETF approval.

As Bitcoin looks to break higher, analysts say altcoins could follow.

With investors in an extremely bullish mood, top altcoins led by Ethereum are looking to strengthen their latest upside momentum.

Pullix , whose presale has surpassed the $3.2 million mark as investors take an early position, is also poised as it eyes its market debut.

Altcoins surge as BTC price retests $47k level

Bitcoin’s price saw a remarkable move on Monday as it soared more than 5% to break to the $47,000 level. The upside came as the crypto market increasingly became convinced the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to approve the US market’s first spot Bitcoin ETF.

This latest bullish flip coincided with the SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s comment on the potential risks of investing in crypto.

A thread 🧵 Some things to keep in mind if you’re considering investing in crypto assets: — Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) January 8, 2024

The broader reaction saw BTC pull altcoins higher, with Ethereum boosted to above $2,300, BNB above $310 and Solana swinging past the psychological $100 level.

While prices have seen a correction in the past 24 hours, with BTC back to $46,500 and ETH to $2,300 levels, crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe says ETF sentiment remains the main catalyst this week. He expects Bitcoin to hit prices in the $48k to $51k range on approval, while altcoins could see a late flourish. He also says dips are for buying.

Pullix presale heats up amid bullish market

The drive behind Pullix (PLX) token sale is its technology and what it could mean for the crypto trading industry, and DeFi in particular, in 2024 and beyond.

Set to mark its entry in the market after its presale, Pullix will offer a hybrid exchange platform designed to offer the best of both centralised and decentralised exchanges. Importantly, given the recent hiccups around exchanges such as FTX and Binance, Pullix promises a non-custodial exchange where users remain in complete control of their assets.

Investors eyeing the potential impact of Pullix in the ecosystem see its presale as a perfect phase to make an entry. That and the expected bull run mean buying PLX today could be a smart move. Pullix has so far raised $3.2 million in its PLX token sale.

PLX price prediction

Currently, PLX is priced at $0.08 in stage 6 of the presale. The PLX price at the start of the presale was $0.04, which means first stage buyers are looking at a potential 100% upside were the token to launch in the market today. Fortunately, the presale is ongoing, with a small amount of the 60% of total supply available for presale still up for grabs.

When the presale phase ends, Pullix will go live on trading platforms. Apart from its fundamental strengths, momentum seen across the market could be key to catapulting PLX higher.