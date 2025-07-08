This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with Puraffinity.

Puraffinity, a leading innovator of advanced adsorbents for the removal of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), has announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC). The goal of the collaboration is to conduct research and field demonstrations involving Puraffinity’s Puratech G400, an adsorbent material developed for the treatment of PFAS-contaminated waters.

Under this agreement, ERDC and Puraffinity will conduct a series of laboratory and field trials. These trials will compare the performance of Puratech G400 with other PFAS treatment technologies such as Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) and Ion Exchange Resins (IEX). The primary objective is to explore Puratech G400’s potential in improving treatment outcomes and reducing operating expenses (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX) in PFAS remediation. The research will target contamination sources from legacy facilities, including aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF).

The key research objectives include:

• Conducting laboratory and pilot-scale testing using real-world PFAS-contaminated water samples from both Department of Defense (DoD) and non-DoD sites.

• Developing performance data to inform potential future applications on DoD installations and other settings.

• Evaluating the use of Puratech G400 as a complementary or polishing step to existing destruction technologies.

“This collaboration with the ERDC marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver innovative, scalable, and sustainable PFAS treatment technologies,” said Vincent Caillaud, CEO of Puraffinity. “We are proud to work alongside one of the world’s foremost research institutions to generate robust performance data and contribute meaningfully to the field of PFAS remediation.”

The research initiative forms part of a broader strategic effort, reflecting Puraffinity’s commitment to scientific rigour and collaborative innovation with government, industry, and academic stakeholders addressing the global PFAS challenge.