This article contains paid for content produced in collaboration with Puraffinity.

Puraffinity, a leading innovator in PFAS removal technologies, has signed its first commercial agreement to implement its flagship product, Puratech G400, in a full-scale water treatment project. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s transition from pilot projects to commercial deployment.

The agreement was signed with Envytech Solutions, the leading expert in mobile water treatment. This follows a successful field pilot treating groundwater contaminated with aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a known source of PFAS pollution. “This milestone marks our transition from pilot projects to full-scale commercial deployment,” said Vincent Caillaud, Chief Executive Officer at Puraffinity. “It validates years of R&D and customer collaboration. More importantly, it signals the beginning of a broader rollout as we address PFAS pollution across industries and geographies, allowing us to bring value to customers in their challenges to remove PFAS from water.’’

The deployment reduces Envytech’s current volume of 4000 L of Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) with just 200 L of Puraffinity’s Puratech G400, an advanced adsorbent media engineered for high selectivity and efficiency. As well as the significant reduction in material volume, it is estimated Envytech will benefit from an estimated 50% increase in lifespan, reducing system downtime and stretching replacement intervals. Lower labour and less waste handling cut operating costs, while the smaller system reduces capital expenditure.

The new solution also aligns with tightening global PFAS regulations. “We’ve demonstrated that PFAS removal can be cleaner, more efficient, and more sustainable,” said Neal Megonnell, Chief Commercial Officer. “By helping our partners lower their operational footprint and costs, we’re not only solving a technical problem but also driving tangible progress toward environmental and regulatory goals.”

The field pilot confirmed that Puratech G400’s laboratory performance holds under real-world conditions, and delivers reliable PFAS removal even in complex water, with contact times reduced from 24 minutes to just 1 minute. The technology also offers modular scalability, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from industrial wastewater and remediation sites to municipal water systems. Erik Löfgren, Sales Manager at Envytech Solutions, said “Puratech G400 exceeded our performance expectations and will reduce the waste we generate. It’s a vital upgrade as we push toward greener, more efficient operations.”

Puratech G400’s unique surface chemistry enables it to selectively capture a broad range of PFAS compounds, including both short- and long-chain variants. Its performance and adaptability make it a strong candidate for long-term, global deployment as PFAS regulations become more stringent.

www.puraffinity.com