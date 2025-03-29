In line with the UAE’s Year of Community, SEHA Abu Dhabi Dialysis Centre supports better health outcomes across the community

The centre provides greater access to essential care to Abu Dhabi residents

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, in partnership with PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, and its subsidiary SEHA, have announced the opening of SEHA Abu Dhabi Dialysis Centre.

The centre provides vital care for Abu Dhabi residents living with kidney failure, ensuring greater access to essential care and improving health outcomes across the community.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will allocate community contributions towards this centre as part of its efforts to support social initiatives aimed at addressing pressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi. This step is part of the Authority’s recently launched ‘From The Community To The Community’ initiative, and in line with the UAE’s Year of Community.

Run by SEHA’s expert healthcare teams, the centre provides free dialysis care for those living with kidney failure, ensuring essential treatment is available to all of those who need it.

His Excellency Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “We are thankful to all contributors for their invaluable efforts and support in the opening of the SEHA Abu Dhabi Dialysis Centre, which is crucial for the survival of renal patients. The centre comes as part of our ‘From the Community to the Community’ initiative in which we support collective community effort, emphasising on the power of a unified community in achieving long-term social impact. This centre aligns with the Authority’s commitment to enhancing access to essential healthcare, ultimately improving the well-being of the community members in Abu Dhabi.”

The centre has already fostered community engagement and participation through initiatives such as the one from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), bringing together renowned artists, including; Ghaiath Al Rouba, Nadeem Ka, Charlie VillaGracia, and Christian Ray. Each artist contributed 40 hours of their time to create vibrant murals, enriching the healing experience for patients.

In line with the UAE’s Year of Community, SEHA established the centre to strengthen its commitment to the communities, supporting the Abu Dhabi government’s vision for social impact and sustainable development.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO of SEHA, said: “SEHA is committed to delivering world-class care and ensuring that essential healthcare services are accessible to those in need, in line with the Year of Community. As part of PureHealth, we play a key role in enabling this vital centre, providing the facility and expertise to support our community. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and PureHealth, driving meaningful impact and improving lives.”

Located at Zayed The First Street, the centre will initially accommodate 112 patients undergoing dialysis three times a week. SEHA plans to expand the facility to serve an additional 56 patients and offer peritoneal dialysis in the future.

The centre is staffed by SEHA Kidney Care professionals and equipped with advanced hemodiafiltration machines integrated with electronic medical records, enabling real-time monitoring and data analytics to enhance patient care

About PureHealth

. PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world

PureHealth’s network comprises:

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About SEHA

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centres, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than 5 million outpatients. SEHA Kidney care operates the nephrology services throughout SEHA and provides world leading integrated and holistic nephrology care to all its patients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialised clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app, or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.

About Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in the health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.