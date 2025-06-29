At least three people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede at Saradhabali, near the Gundicha Temple in Puri, on Sunday, according to a report by TOI.

The incident happened during the annual Rath Yatra, which draws lakhs of devotees from across the country.

Health officials had already reported serious crowd-related health issues on Saturday, when around 750 devotees were taken to hospital due to exhaustion and pressure from the crowd.

Hundreds needed medical help



According to health authorities, over 230 devotees were admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), while around 520 others received treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Most of them were discharged after receiving first aid.

One devotee, who was in a critical condition, was transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment. At least 12 other patients are currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and further details are awaited.

