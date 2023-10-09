Pusha T has been in the game for three decades, but he only formally launched his solo career in 2013 — 10 years later, he’s celebrating his debut as a one-man army.

Sunday (October 8) marked the 10-year anniversary of the Virginia native’s first studio record, My Name Is My Name. To celebrate this career milestone, he has offered a new series of clothing items on his website.

Themed around the cover art’s barcode, some products in the t-shirt and jacket catalogue also feature the numbers “2013” and “2023” to honor the longevity of Push’s dominance in Hip Hop.

You can purchase the merchandise collection here.

Pusha T drops new “My Name Is My Name” merch collection for 10th anniversary @PUSHA_Thttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/p1SsKQFA8L — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 9, 2023

Prior to the release of his studio debut, he had released two mixtapes and one EP. These combined to create a well-deserved hype around his official arrival as a solo act.

In the years leading up to the release of My Name Is My Name, Pusha T had already established his presence beyond his noted contributions to The Clipse. A deep involvement in the working’s of Kanye West’s GOOD Music label and countless features later, he launched his first LP.

related news Drake Fans Think He’s Dissing Pusha T On ‘For All The Dogs’ October 6, 2023

HipHopDX’s 3.5/5 review of the album pointed out: “Since basking in the limelight with mentor Kanye at the 2010 VMAs, the king of the coke flow has continued to relentlessly fight for respect as a solo artist while rising to fame as one half of Virginia duo The Clipse. With an acclaimed verse on ‘I Don’t Like’ and three mixtapes including ‘Fear Of God’ and ‘Wrath Of Caine’ under his belt, his first studio effort, My Name Is My Name offers Pusha the chance to capitalize on the increased visibility that Clipse’s aborted Jive deal never afforded him.

“My Name Is My Name’s displays of skillful lyricism will help Pusha finally attain spots on hottest emcee lists and be praised by Rap aficionados ‘til the casket drops. However, it comes up short making a case for album of the year, and a good portion of the problem lies on the production front.”

The piece concluded: “With an accumulation of gritty street tracks, Pusha T delivers ‘unpolished’ and ‘unapologetic’ lyrics, but frankly, it does not live up to the hype. Fans hoping for milestone production from Kanye’s camp like ‘Mercy’ will be left searching in vain.”