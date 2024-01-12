Pusha T, Lola Brooke and Wyclef Jean have teamed up with financial organization TIAA to drop a single aimed at starting conversations around retirement planning and building generational wealth.

Titled “Paper Right,” the track also features Capella Grey and Flau’jae and will hit streaming services on Friday (January 12).

“54% of Black Americans don’t have enough savings to retire,” the TIAA explains on the website for the “Retire In Equality” initiative. “Planning and saving early will be critical to closing the gap, but as it stands, 41% of young adults between 24-35 aren’t taking full advantage of employer-sponsored plans. As a retirement company, we want to get the word out and help reverse this trend.”

A percentage of the money earned from the song’s streams will go to First Generation Investors, a nonprofit organization committed to teaching students how to invest.

You can view the artwork to “Paper Right” below.

One artist adamant about building financial wealth in the Black community is Killer Mike. In an effort to do so, last year he acquired banking platform Kinly and combined it with his digital banking platform, Greenwood.

“Kinly has always shared in our commitment to building a more transparent banking experience for Black Americans,” said Ryan Glover, CEO and co-founder of Greenwood in a recent press release.

Glover added: “The acquisition of Kinly represents a massive milestone for Greenwood as we continue in our shared effort to elevate financial tools available for our community. In partnership with the Kinly team, we plan to grow our footprint and expand our services to provide best-in-class experiences for Black and brown families and businesses.”

Over 300,000 Kinly users will be able to access Greenwood’s fintech products as a result of this partnership, the release said.

Additionally, Donald Hawkins, founder and CEO of Kinly, will join Greenwood’s executive management team as Vice President. In his role he will “assist with financial service initiatives, consumer-driven innovation, economic empowerment, and local business within Atlanta.”

“Kinly’s mission of financial empowerment and wealth-building stems from lessons learned from Black America’s history,” Hawkins said in a statement. “The needs of our communities are many, and I couldn’t be more excited to combine efforts with Greenwood to create lasting generational change.”