Pusha T has once again been bombarded by an assortment of bots on social media and fans are pointing the finger at none other than his biggest rap adversary, Drake.

In a series of tweets which were posted on Saturday (August 26), the bots reference the Virginia lyricist in a very disrespectful way, claiming that he does some pretty disturbing things.

One of the tweets even hash-tagged Drake’s forthcoming album, For All The Dogs in it.

While some of them are random in nature, a few of them were quote-tweets on posts made by Pop Crave.

It didn’t take long for some fans to speculate that none other than the 6 God might be behind the cyberattack.

“Drake has to go down as one of the worst rapper’s if he has bots trying to diss pusha t for him,” one user wrote, while another added, “The pusha t bots are weird Drake, it’s not even funny.”

This is not the first time King Push has had to deal with Twitter bots attacking him full force.

Back in July, The Clipse rapper was accused of everything from lying about “pushing yay” and “having a flow as dry as the Sahara Desert” to “loving the smell of kids’ bicycle seats.”

The tweets, which were mostly quote-tweets on a post made by RapTV, all mentioned the Virginia native in a disparaging way, even though the post in question is about a Yeat and Lil Uzi Vert song which was certified gold.

What’s more, all of the Twitter handles featured a few letters and a bunch of numbers, which experts say is a sure sign that the account is a “burner” or “bot” account.

The beef between Drake and Pusha T runs deep, tracing all the way back to 2006, when Lil Wayne was beefing with Clipse. At that time, Malice threw the first punch when he saw Weezy wearing Bape on a VIBE magazine cover.

Malice rapped, “N-ggas bite the style from the shoes to the watches” on the song “Mr. Me Too.” Each camp then played the other side down with disrespect in several interviews that followed.

The back-and-forth between the camps continued for a few years, with Drake entering the fray back in 2011. When the Young Money signee released “Dreams Money Can Buy” that year, King Push fired back with the freestyle “Don’t Fuck With Me” over the same beat, and it was on from there between the pair.

The two traded verbal barbs in various songs for the next seven years, until Drizzy dropped “Duppy Freestyle” in 2018 — which, itself, was a response to Pusha T’s “Infrared.”

Four days after “Duppy Freestyle” dropped, Pusha T unleashed holy hell with “The Story of Adidon,” which he dropped on New York’s Hot 97.

Considered one of the most scathing diss tracks of all time, “The Story of Adidon” found Pusha T accusing Drake of “hiding” his son, Adonis — whose existence had yet to be made public — while taking aim at the OVO hitmaker over JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” According to Push, his source was Drizzy’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib.