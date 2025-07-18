Fahadh Faasil’s Vertu phone sparks online buzz

Fahadh Faasil Phone: On July 16, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil attended a puja ceremony for his upcoming film Mollywood Times. A video from the event showing the actor using a keypad phone went viral on social media. The clip gained attention as the actor is known for staying away from social media and smartphones.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the keypad phone used by Fahadh is a luxury model from UK-based company Vertu. It is identified as the Ascent Retro Classic Keypad Phone and is priced at USD 11,920 (a little over Rs 10 lakh). The model was launched in 2008 and is currently out of stock on the brand’s website.

The phone is built with titanium, features sapphire crystals, and is finished with hand-stitched leather. Despite its retro look, it includes Bluetooth, GPRS, SMS and MMS support. The phone also offers 24/7 concierge access in over 170 countries through a side button. Weighing 173 g and about 22 mm thick, it includes a patented bevelled stainless-steel keypad.

Fahad Faasil: No social media, no smartphone

In June, Malayalam actor Vinay Forrt spoke about Fahadh Faasil’s minimal lifestyle. In a conversation with Club FM, he said the Joji actor “avoids smartphones and social media entirely, and prefers using a basic keypad phone”.

While Forrt did not specify the brand, Fahadh’s recent appearance with the Vertu device has led to speculation that this is the model he uses regularly.

Live Events



In 2023, Fahadh had explained his choice to stay off social platforms. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “I never had a social media account. I was on Facebook in my college days and that’s all. I prefer to connect with people on a personal basis rather than on social media. I have always been like this, and I don’t want to change.”

Fahad Faasil Upcoming Movies

Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming films include Mollywood Times, Maareesan, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran and Patriot.

