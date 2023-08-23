Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious mercenary chieftain who led a failed uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin two months ago, was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday with no survivors, Russian officials said.

There was no immediate confirmation that the 62-year-old Prigozhin was aboard the flight from the capital to St. Petersburg, according to Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation agency, cited by state-run Russian media. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said the three crew members and seven passengers were dead.

“An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region,” said a statement from Rosaviatsia quoted by Russian state news operator Tass.

Later, a representative of the emergency services told Russian news outlet RIA Novosti that the bodies of eight people were found at the crash site.

If Prigozhin were confirmed to have been killed, it would mark the ultimate twist in a saga worthy of a Russian novel: a onetime confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin who rose from small-time thuggery to the head of a lucrative private army whose hallmark was brutality and ruthlessness, then seemingly turned on his chief patron.

Crude, crass and bellicose, Prigozhin has left a heavy imprint on the war in Ukraine. His Wagner mercenary group, bolstered by prison-recruited fighters, was responsible for one of Russia’s few military victories in the 18-month-old conflict, the capture in May of this year of the eastern city of Bakhmut. The battle was a bloodbath for both sides.

Buoyed by that triumph, Prigozhin, who had long been an antagonist of Russia’s top military brass, spearheaded a mutiny in June, which while short-lived, posed the biggest threat to Putin’s more than two-decade rule.

The outcome of the mutiny — which saw Prigozhin’s forces seize a key southern military headquarters before marching toward Moscow — was as murky as many of the mercenary chief’s past dealings. The uprising was ended by an apparent deal — brokered by Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko — that was said to have allowed Prigozhin’s relocation to neighboring Belarus, along with Wagner fighters who did not want to be integrated into the regular Russian army.

But in recent weeks, he appeared to have been allowed free movement around Russia, although a video that circulated on Monday purportedly placed him in Africa, visiting with his forces.

It was unclear whether Prigozhin was actually on the plane, and there was no explanation given for the cause of the crash. Videos posted on the messaging service Telegram depicted what was said to be the Embraer falling out of the sky after two explosions, a plume of smoke trailing its path. Another video said to be taken from the wreckage showed the burning remains of a plane.

“Three crew members were torn to pieces. The rest are in the tail section, with four bodies are totally opened up,” said one military source quoted by a pro-Wagner Telegram channel.

President Biden, who is traveling in California and Nevada, has been briefed on the plane crash, the White House said in a statement.

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said in a statement. “We have seen the reports. If confirmed, no one should be surprised. The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this.”

