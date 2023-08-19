President Vladimir Putin paid a rare visit to the commander of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and other top generals, the Kremlin said.

“Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group in Rostov-on-Don,” the Kremlin said, referring to the town in southern Russian where the meeting took place.

“The head of state listened to briefings by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, commanders of directions and other senior officers of the group.”

Gen Gerasimov has been rarely seen in public since Wagner mercenaries marched on Moscow and demanded his removal.

09:54 AM BST

Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a tank at his fighting position

09:39 AM BST

Zelensky visits Sweden

09:37 AM BST

Russia launches overnight drone attack on Ukraine

Russia launched 17 drones overnight attempting to strike Ukraine’s northern, central and western regions, Ukraine’s Air Force has said.

The Air Force said that 15 of the Russia-launched Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the two drones that were not downed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not immediately known what objects and areas Russia targeted in its strikes.

09:23 AM BST

