Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the threat of nuclear war to stoke instability in the United States and Europe, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his interview with U.S. television channel CBS on Sept. 17.

“I think that he (Putin) is going to continue threatening,” Zelenskyy said.

“He is waiting for the United States to become less stable. He thinks that’s going to happen during the U.S. election. He will be looking for instability in Europe and the United States of America. He will use the risk of using nuclear weapons to fuel that (instability). He will keep on threatening.”

On the back foot in its war of aggression against Ukraine, and having lost the initiative on the battlefield, Russia has frequently threatened Ukraine and the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, issued Russia’s latest nuclear escalation threat on his Telegram channel on July 5. Medvedev said that the war could be “brought to an end within a few days” if Ukraine ceases to receive assistance from its partners.

Before that, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced on June 9 that Moscow would begin stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after July 7-8.

