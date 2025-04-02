America’s wildlife need quality habitat, and plenty of it. State fish and wildlife agencies — the agencies have different names in different states — are doing the work to protect critters and their habitats.

Who benefits? Wood storks in South Carolina, swift foxes in Oklahoma, fritillary butterflies in Minnesota, black-footed ferrets in Colorado… The list goes on.

The wildlife conservation work is outlined in state wildlife action plans (SWAPs), which must be reviewed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. While the federal review is helpful, too often it takes too long, delaying the hard work proposed by the states.

We can do better.