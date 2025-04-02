America’s wildlife need quality habitat, and plenty of it. State fish and wildlife agencies — the agencies have different names in different states — are doing the work to protect critters and their habitats.
Who benefits? Wood storks in South Carolina, swift foxes in Oklahoma, fritillary butterflies in Minnesota, black-footed ferrets in Colorado… The list goes on.
The wildlife conservation work is outlined in state wildlife action plans (SWAPs), which must be reviewed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. While the federal review is helpful, too often it takes too long, delaying the hard work proposed by the states.
We can do better.
The Make SWAPs Efficient Act
Here’s the good news: U.S. Representatives Byron Donalds and Jared Moskowitz, both hailing from Florida, have introduced the Make SWAPs Efficient Act to ensure that federal delays do not harm state wildlife conservation efforts.
Here’s what they’re saying:
“Currently, its taking over a year and a half to approve basic state wildlife protection plans to ensure non-game species do not become threatened or endangered. This is unacceptable and this is why I introduced H.R. 1676 to expedite this timeline to just 180 days.” — Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL)
“Florida depends on the State and Tribal Wildlife Grant Program to help protect the diverse ecosystems that call our state home, but it takes far too long for the federal government to approve wildlife conservation action plans under it. Our bill will…help ensure our public lands and Florida wildlife stay protected from coast to coast.” — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL).
Along with Environment America, the following organizations support the Make SWAPs Efficient Act:
Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies; Ducks Unlimited; Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission; All Florida; Florida Commercial Watermen’s Conservation; Save the Manatee Club; American Conservation Coalition Action; Safari Club International; Cypress Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America; ConservAmerica; Rebel Yelp Outfitters; Zoological Association of America; Alaska Department of Fish and Game; Delta Waterfowl; National Deer Association; Wild Sheep Foundation; Wildlife Management Institute; Florida Sportsmen’s Conservation Association; Wildlife Mississippi; Pheasants Forever; Quail Forever; Boone and Crockett Club; Mule Deer Foundation.
