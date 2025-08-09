Q Mobility, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ, has signed an agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) to develop and operate parking infrastructure across KEZAD Mussafah, including an 84,000 square metre truck-parking facility.

Under the agreement, Q Mobility will manage the truck-parking site in ICAD I – KEZAD Mussafah, aimed at easing congestion and improving traffic flow in one of the UAE’s busiest industrial areas.

The company will also oversee on-street parking across ICAD I, II and III, as well as Rahayel Automotive City.

Aimed at integrating KEZAD’s parking facilities

The initiative is intended to integrate KEZAD’s parking facilities into the broader urban infrastructure of Abu Dhabi, with services designed to support large fleet operators and improve overall mobility within the economic zone.

“As KEZAD continues to welcome world-class local and international businesses into its ecosystems, there is an impending need to streamline parking spaces,” said Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group. “Teaming up with Q Mobility, we are assured of the best opportunity to explore the development of sustainable and integrated solutions.”

Q Mobility said it will introduce smart parking systems and value-added services aimed at improving user experience within KEZAD’s industrial and commercial zones.

“This agreement marks a key milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance and integrate parking services across Abu Dhabi,” said Mohamed Hussein Karmastaji, CEO of Q Mobility. “It reflects our firm commitment to delivering smart and sustainable mobility solutions.”

The project is part of a wider effort to support traffic and logistics infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, aligned with the emirate’s goals for sustainable urban development and operational efficiency.