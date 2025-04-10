Let’s dig into the relative performance of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and its peers as we unravel the now-completed Q4 automation software earnings season.
The whole purpose of software is to automate tasks to increase productivity. Today, innovative new software techniques, often involving AI and machine learning, are finally allowing automation that has graduated from simple one- or two-step workflows to more complex processes integral to enterprises. The result is surging demand for modern automation software.
The 7 automation software stocks we track reported a mixed Q4. As a group, revenues beat analysts’ consensus estimates by 1.3% while next quarter’s revenue guidance was in line.
Amidst this news, share prices of the companies have had a rough stretch. On average, they are down 19.8% since the latest earnings results.
Founded in 2002 by Zach Halmstad and Chip Pearson, right around the time when Apple began to dominate the personal computing market, Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) provides software for companies to manage Apple devices such as Macs, iPads, and iPhones.
Jamf reported revenues of $163 million, up 8.2% year on year. This print was in line with analysts’ expectations, but overall, it was a weaker quarter for the company with full-year guidance of slowing revenue growth and a miss of analysts’ billings estimates.
The stock is down 24.2% since reporting and currently trades at $11.17.
Read our full report on Jamf here, it’s free.
Founded in 2005, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) develops independent voice artificial intelligence solutions that enable businesses across various industries to offer customized conversational experiences to consumers.
SoundHound AI reported revenues of $34.54 million, up 101% year on year, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 2.3%. The business had a very strong quarter with an impressive beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and a solid beat of analysts’ billings estimates.
SoundHound AI scored the fastest revenue growth among its peers. Although it had a fine quarter compared its peers, the market seems unhappy with the results as the stock is down 9% since reporting. It currently trades at $8.38.
Is now the time to buy SoundHound AI? Access our full analysis of the earnings results here, it’s free.
Started in 2005 in Romania as a tech outsourcing company, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) makes software that helps companies automate repetitive computer tasks.
UiPath reported revenues of $423.6 million, up 4.5% year on year, in line with analysts’ expectations. It was a slower quarter as it posted a significant miss of analysts’ billings estimates and full-year guidance of slowing revenue growth.
UiPath delivered the weakest performance against analyst estimates and weakest full-year guidance update in the group. As expected, the stock is down 10.4% since the results and currently trades at $10.64.
Read our full analysis of UiPath’s results here.
Short for microcomputer software, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the largest software vendor in the world with its Windows operating system, Office suite, and cloud computing services.
Microsoft reported revenues of $69.63 billion, up 12.3% year on year. This print beat analysts’ expectations by 1.1%. Overall, it was a strong quarter as it also put up a miss of analysts’ revenue estimates and an impressive beat of analysts’ operating income estimates.
The stock is down 13.3% since reporting and currently trades at $383.23.
Read our full, actionable report on Microsoft here, it’s free.
Founded by Alan Trefler in 1983, Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) offers a software-as-a-service platform to automate and optimize workflows in customer service and engagement.
Pegasystems reported revenues of $490.8 million, up 3.5% year on year. This number surpassed analysts’ expectations by 4.4%. It was a strong quarter as it also recorded an impressive beat of analysts’ billings estimates and full-year guidance of accelerating revenue growth.
Pegasystems pulled off the biggest analyst estimates beat and highest full-year guidance raise, but had the slowest revenue growth among its peers. The stock is down 37.1% since reporting and currently trades at $66.70.
Read our full, actionable report on Pegasystems here, it’s free.
Thanks to the Fed’s series of rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, inflation has cooled significantly from its post-pandemic highs, drawing closer to the 2% goal. This disinflation has occurred without severely impacting economic growth, suggesting the success of a soft landing. The stock market thrived in 2024, spurred by recent rate cuts (0.5% in September and 0.25% in November), and a notable surge followed Donald Trump’s presidential election win in November, propelling indices to historic highs. Nonetheless, the outlook for 2025 remains clouded by potential trade policy changes and corporate tax discussions, which could impact business confidence and growth. The path forward holds both optimism and caution as new policies take shape.
Want to invest in winners with rock-solid fundamentals? Check out our Hidden Gem Stocks and add them to your watchlist. These companies are poised for growth regardless of the political or macroeconomic climate.
Join Paid Stock Investor Research
Help us make StockStory more helpful to investors like yourself. Join our paid user research session and receive a $50 Amazon gift card for your opinions. Sign up here.