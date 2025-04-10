Q4 Rundown: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Vs Other Automation Software Stocks

Let’s dig into the relative performance of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and its peers as we unravel the now-completed Q4 automation software earnings season.

The whole purpose of software is to automate tasks to increase productivity. Today, innovative new software techniques, often involving AI and machine learning, are finally allowing automation that has graduated from simple one- or two-step workflows to more complex processes integral to enterprises. The result is surging demand for modern automation software.

The 7 automation software stocks we track reported a mixed Q4. As a group, revenues beat analysts’ consensus estimates by 1.3% while next quarter’s revenue guidance was in line.

Amidst this news, share prices of the companies have had a rough stretch. On average, they are down 19.8% since the latest earnings results.

Founded in 2002 by Zach Halmstad and Chip Pearson, right around the time when Apple began to dominate the personal computing market, Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) provides software for companies to manage Apple devices such as Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

Jamf reported revenues of $163 million, up 8.2% year on year. This print was in line with analysts’ expectations, but overall, it was a weaker quarter for the company with full-year guidance of slowing revenue growth and a miss of analysts’ billings estimates.

Jamf Total Revenue

The stock is down 24.2% since reporting and currently trades at $11.17.

Read our full report on Jamf here, it’s free.

Founded in 2005, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) develops independent voice artificial intelligence solutions that enable businesses across various industries to offer customized conversational experiences to consumers.

SoundHound AI reported revenues of $34.54 million, up 101% year on year, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 2.3%. The business had a very strong quarter with an impressive beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and a solid beat of analysts’ billings estimates.

SoundHound AI Total Revenue

SoundHound AI scored the fastest revenue growth among its peers. Although it had a fine quarter compared its peers, the market seems unhappy with the results as the stock is down 9% since reporting. It currently trades at $8.38.

Is now the time to buy SoundHound AI? Access our full analysis of the earnings results here, it’s free.

Started in 2005 in Romania as a tech outsourcing company, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) makes software that helps companies automate repetitive computer tasks.

UiPath reported revenues of $423.6 million, up 4.5% year on year, in line with analysts’ expectations. It was a slower quarter as it posted a significant miss of analysts’ billings estimates and full-year guidance of slowing revenue growth.