Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades—Hamas’s armed wing—said the group had delivered “an additional blow” with an attack in Beit Hanoon that killed at least five Israeli soldiers. “In an area the [Israeli] occupation thought was safe,” he said, “our fighters struck again.”

He warned that the ongoing battle of attrition, stretching from the north to the south of Gaza, would continue to inflict daily losses on Israeli forces. “Even if it miraculously succeeded recently in freeing its soldiers from hell, it may fail later, leaving us with additional prisoners,” he said in a statement released on Hamas’s Telegram channel.

Abu Obeida also declared that Gaza’s future would not be dictated by outside powers. “The brave resistance fighters and our steadfast people in Gaza are the only ones who can determine the enclave’s future,” he said.

He closed with a direct warning to the Israeli leadership: “The most foolish decision Netanyahu could make would be to keep his forces inside the Gaza Strip.”

A roadside bomb killed five Israeli soldiers and wounded 14 others in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun overnight, the Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday.