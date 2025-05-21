Image: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has posted its strongest financial performance in the company’s history, with net profits reaching QAR7.85bn ($2.15bn) for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The results represent a year-on-year increase of more than 28 per cent, or QAR1.7bn ($0.5bn), and mark a milestone in the airline’s strategic transformation under its renewed ‘Qatar Airways 2.0’ strategy.

The group’s portfolio includes Qatar Airways, Qatar Airways Cargo, catering services, and Qatar Duty Free. The strong results were attributed to strategic agility, talent development, and enhanced digital capabilities across the business.

Qatar Airways 2.0 strategy is a key enabler

“This record-breaking performance is a testament to the hard work, skill, and dedication of our global team of over 55,000 professionals,” said Engineer Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways groupCEO. “Our Qatar Airways 2.0 strategy focuses on empowering talent, fostering innovation, and building strategic partnerships that help us navigate an ever-changing global landscape — be it political, economic, or environmental.”

Qatar Airways Cargo, already ranked as the world’s largest air cargo carrier, recorded a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue.

The division posted its best financial results since the Covid-19 pandemic, driven by adaptive market strategies, investment in digitalisation, and enhanced operational reliability.

Qatar Airways Group announces strongest financial results in its history: Profits for the Group reached QAR 7.85 bn (US$2.15bn) in the 24/25 fiscal year – an increase of more than QAR 1.7bn (US$0.5bn) on the year before. For more information: https://t.co/av9Rj4fbJ3 pic.twitter.com/0CEXeYTqkB — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) May 19, 2025

In numbers: Major milestones and strategic investments

Key highlights from the group’s financial year include:

A 28 per cent year-on-year profit growth.

Expansion of Hamad International Airport, now capable of handling 65 million passengers annually.

Becoming the first global airline — and the first in the MENA region — to install Starlink super-fast WiFi on its Boeing 777 fleet.

Acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Virgin Australia.

Purchase of a 25 per cent interest in South Africa’s regional airline, Airlink.

Deployment of ‘Sama’, the airline’s world-first conversational AI-powered digital cabin crew.

Signing of various technical memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to diversify operations and align with Qatar National Vision 2030.

“We continue to offer and develop exceptional services—whether it’s our award-winning Qsuite, in-flight fine dining, or complimentary high-speed Starlink internet,” Al-Meer added.

Qatar Airways has also placed major aircraft and engine orders as part of its fleet expansion and modernisation strategy.