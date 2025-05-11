Donald Trump may soon use super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a presidential aircraft. The US President reportedly is ready to accept it as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming weekUS officials have claimed the Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, termed as “a flying palace”, could be converted into a potential presidential aircraft.

The Qatari government acknowledged discussions between the two countries about “the possible transfer” of a plane to be used temporarily as Trump’s Air Force One, but denied that the jet “is being gifted” or that a final had been decision made.

Donald Trump’s Air Force One Cost

President Trump toured the Qatari-owned 747, which is just more than a decade old, while it was parked at the Palm Beach International Airport in February. The New York Times reported then that the jet was being considered as a possible new Air Force One. Sold new, a commercial Boeing 747-8 costs in the range of $400 million.

The plane being donated by Qatar is expected to be retrofitted by a military contractor called L3Harris, in Texas, and that work can begin once the government approves how the plane is being acquired, the official said. It is expected to be finished being equipped with military capabilities by the end of the year, the official said, allowing Trump to use it while in office.

A Defense Department official said Sunday that the Air Force has not yet reached any agreement on a contract to refurbish the Qatari 747 to make the security upgrades and modifications necessary for an Air Force One, and the Air Force could not legally do so until it actually took ownership of the plane.

Donald Trump’s Private Jet

ABC News reported that Trump will use the aircraft as his presidential plane until shortly before he leaves office in January 2029, when ownership will be transferred to the foundation overseeing his yet-to-be-built presidential library.Trump’s own private plane, known as “Trump Force One,” is an older 757 jet that first flew in the early 1990s and was then used by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Trump bought it in 2011. The Qatari jet, if Trump continued flying it after leaving office, would give him a substantially newer plane for his own use.

If things go as per plan, the aircraft will fulfill the president’s desire for a new Air Force One, after repeated delays involving a government contract to Boeing for two new jets to serve that purpose.

