Henk J. Hoogendoorn, QFC’s chief financial sector officer. (Image: Supplied)

Qatar is setting its sights on becoming a key player in global tokenisation frameworks as the market heads towards a potential $16tn by 2030.

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has unveiled a new report, produced with Global Stratalogues and the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), outlining the regulatory and infrastructure priorities needed to unlock the potential of tokenising real‑world assets.

The projection for a $16tn market comes from Boston Consulting Group and ADDX, which estimate tokenisation could represent around 10 per cent of global GDP by the end of the decade.

Drawing on insights from the inaugural Digital Assets Policy Roundtable held in Doha alongside the Qatar Economic Forum earlier this year, the report, entitled From Regulation to Realisation: Shaping the Future of Digital Assets, captures consensus among regulators, financial executives and industry experts from across multiple jurisdictions.

The findings highlight five priorities: align cross‑border regulations, invest in core infrastructure, embed financial inclusion, coordinate AI‑blockchain governance and establish public‑private “tokenisation labs” to validate real‑world use cases.

“Tokenisation can unlock real value by making assets more accessible and easier to transfer,” said Yousuf Mohamed Al‑Jaida, CEO of the QFC.

“To realise this potential, we need a clear system that combines robust regulation, secure custody and practical application. This will create a trusted environment that enables institutional adoption and drives sustainable market growth.”

Pragmatism before perfection

The report urges a measured, infrastructure‑first approach to tokenisation.

“Tokenisation must serve a purpose,” said Henk J. Hoogendoorn, QFC’s chief financial sector officer.

“It should democratise access and create real‑world value. Qatar is committed to making tokenisation of real‑world assets a success.”

Maha Al‑Saadi, head of regulatory Affairs at QFC and moderator of the roundtable, added: “Regulatory clarity is not a luxury, it is a prerequisite for scalable tokenisation. Our goal is to bridge global standards with local implementation to ensure digital assets can operate within a trusted and secure environment.”

Co‑author of the report and founder of Global Stratalogues, Oscar Wendel, said: “This report distils the collective intelligence of global thought leaders, financial experts and regulators. It is designed to help lay the policy foundations for inclusive and interoperable digital asset markets worldwide.”

Regional momentum



The Gulf is emerging as a testbed for tokenisation innovation.

In Dubai, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has introduced a regulated framework for asset‑referenced virtual assets, enabling tokenised real estate offerings. One recent example saw Prypco Mint sell out a Dh1.75 mn tokenised villa in under five minutes. The home was tokenized by 169 investors from 40 nationalities, with an average investment size of Dh10,355.

In January, Dubai‑based DAMAC Group signed a $1bn deal with blockchain platform MANTRA to tokenise real estate projects. Both initiatives reflect a broader shift in the region towards regulated, institution‑ready tokenisation models.

The QFC’s report, available online, positions Qatar to lead regional efforts in setting digital asset standards.

With a focus on clear rules, strong infrastructure and inclusion, Doha is making a play to turn tokenisation’s promise into a lasting pillar of Gulf and global finance.