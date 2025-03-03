State-owned utility Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) and Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 500 megawatts (MW) peaking power generation project, to be located at the Ras Abu Fontas Plant, QEWC announced in a stock exchange filing.

The 1.6 billion Qatari riyals ($440 million) project is expected to start operations in January 2027 and will enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy into Qatar’s electricity network, the QEWC statement said.

PowerChina International Corporation Shandong Power Construction No. 3 has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the single-cycle power plant, the company said in a Chinese language statement on its website.

The scope of work includes design, procurement, construction and commissioning of two F-class gas turbine generator sets and related auxiliary systems, the company said.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

