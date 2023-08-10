The seminal shooter from 1997 returns with visual upgrades, online and local split-screen multiplayer, crossplay functionality, a brand-new expansion and even more.

Quake II is back with a vengeance with an all-new, enhanced release of id Software’s legendary 1997 shooter on Xbox! Battle the monstrous Strogg in blistering-fast single player and co-op shooter action, or take your skills to the arena with online and local multiplayer. With upgraded graphics, modern updates, crossplay functionality and so much more, there’s no time to wait – experience the enhanced Quake II on Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC today.

Long-time Xbox fans first laid eyes on Quake II back in 2005 when the game was featured as a port on the bonus disc for Quake 4 on the Xbox 360. With Quake II’s enhanced release, id’s groundbreaking shooter reintroduces itself to Xbox owners in full force!

Featuring the original Quake II single player campaign, expansions, multiplayer maps and soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem, this enhanced version also adds visual upgrades like widescreen support, an all-new single-player expansion and performance updates, preserving the original genre-defining shooter gameplay while feeling at home on modern hardware. Battle at up to 60FPS at 1080p on Xbox One and experience native 4K and eye-watering 120FPS on Xbox Series X|S. (Compatible 4K/120Hz displays required.)

Crash land onto a hostile alien world in Quake II’s single-player campaign and stand against the biomechanical Strogg menace in intense firefights. Armed with an iconic arsenal ranging from the reliable Shotgun and the devastating Rail Gun, take on horde after horde of brutish cybernetic horrors with bullets, rockets, shells and power-ups to turn the tide for humanity. And you don’t have to go it alone – play Quake II with friends online with crossplay support or on the couch with split-screen local multiplayer!

Keep the action going with both of Quake II’s original expansions developed by id Software, Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero – plus the all-new Call of the Machine, a single-player expansion for Quake II by Wolfenstein: The New Colossus developer, MachineGames. But that’s not all! Quake II also includes the official Nintendo 64 port originally published by Midway, packing this release tight with both new and fan-favorite maps to battle through.

You thought it was all single-player and co-op? Settle the score in Quake II’s Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag multiplayer modes locally or with up or 16 players online (with matchmaking, custom rooms and bot support.) Crossplay is also supported across PC (with controller), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch platforms, so jump into the arena with your friends and frag together!

Warm up your bunny hopping legs, brace for those rocket jumps and face the Strogg in the enhanced Quake II, available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC and Game Pass! Learn more about Quake II by visiting the official website.