HANOI (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm has launched an artificial intelligence research and development centre in Vietnam, the company said on Tuesday.

Its researchers will focus on advancing generative and agentic AI solutions across smartphones, personal computers, XR (extended reality), automotive and IoT applications, it said in a statement.

Qualcomm said the move is aligned with Vietnam’s strategies for AI, semiconductors, and digital transformation, and will focus on transferring technology, ecosystem collaboration and capacity building.

Meeting in Hanoi on Tuesday with Alex Rogers, Qualcomm’s President of Global Affairs, Vietnam’s top leader To Lam encouraged the company to continue expanding its operations in the country, including its semiconductor and digital infrastructure businesses.

