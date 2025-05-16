Image: Getty Images

Qualcomm Technologies announced plans to launch a global engineering centre in Abu Dhabi focused on advanced technology development, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet of things (IoT), and data center solutions.

The new Qualcomm Engineering Center will become a key part of the company’s global network of engineering hubs, supporting the development of high-performance connectivity and power-efficient computing.

The facility is expected to address rising local and international demand for intelligent, scalable technology solutions.

The Abu Dhabi center will also collaborate with regional and global companies to support strategic initiatives in the UAE. Its focus areas include the energy, manufacturing, logistics, retail, and smart mobility sectors, aligning with national priorities for economic diversification and technological innovation.

Qualcomm engineering hub to deliver tech advancements

“We are thrilled to announce our plans to establish a Qualcomm Engineering Center in Abu Dhabi as part of our efforts to advance technology innovation in the region,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “This new engineering hub will focus on developing best-in-class AI and industrial IoT solutions while also cultivating local talent and fostering job creation. We look forward to working with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the UAE to expand their technology ecosystem.”

Badr Al-Olama, director general of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), welcomed the announcement, saying, “Abu Dhabi is laying the groundwork for future-defining industries, grounded in world-class research capabilities, integrated infrastructure and the ability to attract top-tier talent.

The Qualcomm Engineering Center in Abu Dhabi is poised to deliver technological advancements in IoT, AI and data infrastructure with applications across critical sectors, unlocking complex solutions at a global scale in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s world-class ecosystem.”