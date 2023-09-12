Quality Control Music co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas made sure his daughter had the Sweet 16 of her dreams with not just a new Merecedes – but her pick of a few different ones.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (September 10), a rep for the Mercedes Benz of Buckhead in Atlanta shared a video of three different models of the luxury vehicle adorned with bows, asking Journey to pick which one she liked.

“When your Dad buys three cars and says pick one! Do you take the GLE 53? The EQS 450? Or the GT 53?” she captioned the clip.

In a video to his Instagram Story, P revealed that Journey chose the GT 53 – as friends and fellow QC members like Lil Baby looked on.

Check out the clips below.

Pierre “P” Thomas daughter got to choose from three cars for her birthday present 🎁 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/Tw31iYSNcf — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 11, 2023

Lil Baby was also one of many big names who attended Pierre “P” Thomas’ birthday party in Atlanta in June – and the P4L rapper was seen donning a form-fitting, glittery shirt, which fans immediately began clowning online.

“I don’t understand how n-ggas go from a gangsta to dressin like a princess,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Akademiks’ Instagram post. Another added: “Why is this guy wearing a Disney princess type dress?”

related news Quality Control’s Pierre ‘P’ Thomas Responds To Snitching Allegations After Paperwork Leaks May 11, 2023

“Damn my n-gga!!!! This hurt my heart to see my favorite artist looking emasculated in gay men’s attire!” one unimpressed fan wrote, going so far as to question the rapper’s sexuality.

Pierre Thomas celebrated his 37th birthday in style, with the City Girls, Quavo, Nelly, Ashanti, Teyana Taylor, Miguel and Reginae Carter just a few of the famous faces showing out to celebrate his big day.

Earlier this year, Birdman saluted the Quality Control mogul for the impressive operation he’s built and Stunna’s giving him the nod as a CEO over the likes of Diddy, JAY-Z and Dr. Dre.

The Earn Your Leisure podcast ranked the 10 best Hip Hop record label CEOs of all-time in March, with Baby and his Cash Money Records empire taking the top spot followed by Diddy, Jay, Dre, Russell Simmons, Master P, L.A. Reid, Dame Dash, Jermaine Dupri and Suge Knight rounding out the top 10.

Quality Control’s P and Kevin “Coach K” Lee were left in the honorable mention category alongside Irv Gotti (Murda Inc.), J. Prince (Rap-A-Lot Records) and Dee and Waah Dean (Ruff Ryders).

Birdman chimed in showing love to P and went as far as saying he should be No. 2 on the greatest rap CEOs list behind himself for all that he’s achieved in the industry.

“P from QC should be 2nd no doubt no shade jus bein real gangsta CMRG. my [opinion] @cashmoneyofficial,” he declared.