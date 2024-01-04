Quantuma has announced the appointment of Rob Moore, a crypto specialist, as a senior consultant in its London-based disputes, investigations and valuations team.

The appointment is part of an ongoing response to growing demand for the firm’s extensive experience in the financial technology sector across insolvency, restructuring and forensic accounting assignments.

Moore is an expert in blockchain, crypto assets, and data analytics and has held senior consultant roles at a range of boutiques and large professional services firms over the last 15 years.

His specialist expertise includes cryptocurrency tracing and blockchain forensic analysis, crypto exchange audits and investigation, as well as crypto business restructuring and insolvency which includes securing digital assets.

He is also experienced in Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) research and covert surveillance, and advises on cyber awareness and securing online communications.

Moore said: “I am excited to be joining Quantuma. The firm is very well placed to offer its industry leading experience and specialist advisory services to financial technology platforms, and I am looking forward to working with the team to help identify, trace and recover value for their stakeholders.”

Gavin Pearson, head of disputes, investigations and valuations at Quantuma, added: “Rob has extensive and varied experience of working on engagements involving digital assets, as well as for clients who have been victims of online fraud, hacking, and data breaches where personal identifying information or personal health information has been stolen.

“This experience will be of enormous benefit to our legal and financial institution clients, as they continue to assist financial technology clients and their stakeholders to navigate a wide range of challenges.”