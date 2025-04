An artist’s impression of gas and dust around the massive black hole at the centre of the galaxy SDSS1335+0728 ESO/M. Kornmesser

Strange X-ray pulses blasted out from a recently awakened monster black hole are the most powerful astronomers have seen, and may help explain how these cosmic behemoths emerge from their slumber.

A few years ago, astronomers spotted mysterious rhythmic signals coming from a black hole. The exact cause was unclear, but because the signals appeared to have repeating elements, they were dubbed quasi periodic eruptions (QPEs). Since then, astronomers have discovered a handful of QPEs coming…