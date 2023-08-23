Quavo was recently a visitor in the Big Apple – so it was only right he stopped to get a chopped cheese sandwich while in the city.

A staple of New York City bodegas, a chopped cheese is a sandwich that begins with a chopped up beef patty and contains an array of toppings – most typically tomatoes, lettuce and onions. For the former Migos rapper, he had a bit of a remix as he got behind the counter to make his sandwich with bodega owner-turned-TikTok star Rah Money, also known as General Ock.

“Yes sir, let me get a barbecue chopped cheese – the Ocky way!” Quavo starts off in the clip. His sandwich included the patty along with peppers, cheese, spinach, a hash brown and bacon, topped off with crushed up sour cream and ranch chips (the Migos’ Rap Snacks flavor) inside of a Jamaican patty.

“Oh my God!” the Atlanta native said as he took his first bite.

You can watch the clip below.

Along with sandwich making, Quavo has proven to be a man of many talents, including bartending – as he demonstrated at a recent Beyoncé tour stop.

While at the Renaissance tour stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Arena earlier this month, Quavo demonstrated that he was quite capable of mixing his own drink to his liking – much to the delight of onlookers.

On Friday (August 18), Quavo’s first solo album since the passing of his nephew and fellow Migos running mate TakeOff was released. Dedicated to Take with the name Rocket Power, the late rapper also makes a pair of appearances on the project.

TakeOff guests on “Patty Cake” as well as the Future-assisted “Back Where It Begins.” Other features include the incarcerated Young Thug, Hunxho, and Baby Drill. On the production side, Quavo recruited the likes of DJ Durel, Wheezy, Murda Beatz, BNYX, Buddah Bless, and Pooh Beatz.

TakeOff’s vocals are also uncredited on the album opener “Fueled Up” as he can be heard saying, “Do this shit for the fam because this shit bigger than me!”