Quavo and Doja Cat have sparked dating rumors after reportedly being spotted having dinner in New York City ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the pair ate together at Manhattan hotspot Carbone on Monday night (September 11).

Little is known about the nature of their date, but it’s possible it was simply business. The Migos rapper has been linked to multiple women just this year – including Lori Harvey, Chlöe Bailey and a gymnast named Erica Fontaine.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat has been linked to comedian and pop musician Jeffery “J” Cyrus since November and even told Harper’s BAZAAR last month that she is currently happy to be “in love.”

Quavo and Chlöe are co-stars in the film Praise This, and sparked more romance rumors due to photos taken at the movie’s red carpet premiere in April. However, the singer had attempted to squash the rumors a week earlier while appearing on Latto’s 777 Radio show.

“The tea was that you were talking to Quavo,” Latto said.

While playful, Bailey was firm when refuting the rumors — she revealed that while there is some truth to her and the rapper corresponding, it was only regarding an unreleased project they were working on together.

However, Latto suggested there was more to the story. “They was saying that y’all was hangin’ out, outside the movie,” she said.

The singer made it clear that the two are just “working together,” and nothing more, saying: “I don’t know where that came from.” However, she did note that Quavo was a “really nice guy.”

As for Lori, she and the Rocket Power rapper were spotted leaving the same restaurant in July – but both stars quickly shot those rumors down as well.

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” Lori commented on a speculative TikTok, while Quavo wrote on his IG Story, “Shidd cap (cap emoji).”

With Fontaine, there may be more credibility there, as she was Quavo’s date to Usher’s Las Vegas residency just days after the Lori rumors.

Much like he’s done throughout his Sin City residency, the Confessions crooner approached Fontaine in the audience and serenaded her — but not without asking for Quavo’s permission first.

“Now Quavo, I hope you don’t mind if I serenade your lady real quick, you know what I’m saying?” the R&B legend said to Huncho, who appeared to give him the green light.

Usher then launched into a sultry rendition of his 2010 ballad “There Goes My Baby” while stood in front of Fontaine, who could be seen swaying her body before turning to Quavo and laughing.

The singer even let the 24-year-old gymnast and model — who has previously been linked to NBA stars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard — duet with him as he held his microphone in front of her mouth.

Fontaine obliged by showing off her own singing voice and finishing a line from the song, much to the delight of the crowd.