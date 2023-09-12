Quavo and GloRilla made their way out to 2023’s New York Fashion Week, and were spotted modeling the new Tommy Hilfiger x Avirex collab jackets.
Video captured by an onlooker shows the pair rocking the new leather jackets at a dinner hosted by Hilfiger and SZA on Sunday (September 11). Glo also rocked additional Tommy gear under the jacket in homage to Aaliyah – which makes sense as she was tapped to collaborate with the iconic brand earlier this year.
In one of her ads from the aforementioned campaign, the Memphis rap star rocked a similar look with the signature red, white, and blue colors that made the brand famous.
Check out the clip of GloRilla and Quavo below.
📸: @GloTheofficial & @QuavoStuntin in New York for a Tommy Hilfiger event ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uzMMspt2tX
— Jes 🦍 (@westsideglo) September 11, 2023
Ahead of her collab, GloRilla revealed she took a lot of inspiration from the late singer Aaliyah, who also modeled for the brand back in the day.
“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” she told Paper Magazine. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”
She continued: “It’s refreshing to me, because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation.”
Meanwhile, Quavo is loving his time in the Big Apple and recently documented his visit to get a chopped cheese sandwich while in the city.
A staple of New York City bodegas, a chopped cheese is a sandwich that begins with a chopped up beef patty and contains an array of toppings – most typically tomatoes, lettuce and onions. For the former Migos rapper, he had a bit of a remix as he got behind the counter to make his sandwich with bodega owner-turned-TikTok star Rah Money, also known as General Ock.
“Yes sir, let me get a barbecue chopped cheese – the Ocky way!” Quavo starts off in the clip. His sandwich included the patty along with peppers, cheese, spinach, a hash brown and bacon, topped off with crushed up sour cream and ranch chips (the Migos’ Rap Snacks flavor) inside of a Jamaican patty.
“Oh my God!” the Atlanta native said as he took his first bite. Clearly, he was a fan!