Quavo and GloRilla made their way out to 2023’s New York Fashion Week, and were spotted modeling the new Tommy Hilfiger x Avirex collab jackets.

Video captured by an onlooker shows the pair rocking the new leather jackets at a dinner hosted by Hilfiger and SZA on Sunday (September 11). Glo also rocked additional Tommy gear under the jacket in homage to Aaliyah – which makes sense as she was tapped to collaborate with the iconic brand earlier this year.

In one of her ads from the aforementioned campaign, the Memphis rap star rocked a similar look with the signature red, white, and blue colors that made the brand famous.

Check out the clip of GloRilla and Quavo below.

Ahead of her collab, GloRilla revealed she took a lot of inspiration from the late singer Aaliyah, who also modeled for the brand back in the day.

“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” she told Paper Magazine. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”

She continued: “It’s refreshing to me, because I love the old-school and being able to bring it to my generation.”

Meanwhile, Quavo is loving his time in the Big Apple and recently documented his visit to get a chopped cheese sandwich while in the city.

A staple of New York City bodegas, a chopped cheese is a sandwich that begins with a chopped up beef patty and contains an array of toppings – most typically tomatoes, lettuce and onions. For the former Migos rapper, he had a bit of a remix as he got behind the counter to make his sandwich with bodega owner-turned-TikTok star Rah Money, also known as General Ock.

“Yes sir, let me get a barbecue chopped cheese – the Ocky way!” Quavo starts off in the clip. His sandwich included the patty along with peppers, cheese, spinach, a hash brown and bacon, topped off with crushed up sour cream and ranch chips (the Migos’ Rap Snacks flavor) inside of a Jamaican patty.

“Oh my God!” the Atlanta native said as he took his first bite. Clearly, he was a fan!