Quavo has continued to honor his fallen nephew, TakeOff, in different ways.

And the ex-Migos rapper honored his nephew once again during a backpack giveaway for Atlanta area students on Monday (August 7).

TMZ was on hand during the Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback, where nearly 300 Atlanta families were blessed with everything from school supplies to backpacks. Quavo proudly boasted that no child walked away empty-handed.

Proceeds benefitted the Quavo Cares and Tender Foundation, and even 6lack showed up to show some love. Two lucky kids even got iPads as a prize.

At the end of it all, the Rocket Power rapper gave away jerseys that read 94 Rocket Power, which references TakeOff’s birth year.

Despite being quick to honor TakeOff, Quavo admits that his nephew’s death still negatively affects him, to the point that he still cries himself to sleep.

In a revealing interview posted to his YouTube page on July 27, Huncho admitted that the pain of losing his former Migos partner is sometimes so great that he cries himself to sleep to get out of the agony.

“I think about him all the time,” he said about TakeOff. “Sometimes I cry myself to sleep, you know, and that’s it. I just know he’s here. I know that if I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

In May, Quavo took to Instagram where he penned a heartfelt candid message to fans about his emotional state while creating the Rocket Power project following TakeOff’s death.

“Rocket Power The Album coming soon,” he revealed with the LP’s possible artwork. “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans and also this is my therapy. This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now.

“Sometimes I’m Good, sometimes I’m Down, sometimes I’m Disappointed, sometimes I fall apart but then I ALWAYS find my strength again.”

He continued: “I know everything might not be alright right now, but the rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

TakeOff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston on November 1, 2022, after an argument following a heated dice game. The 28-year-old’s murder has spawned a pair of arrests.