Quavo has delivered an unexpected surprise at Unruly Fest in Jamaica, joining forces with Popcaan during the latter’s set.

On Saturday (December 23) the Migos frontman took center stage, where he performed a compilation of hits including “Bad and Boujee” and his verse from Gucci Mane’s “I Get The Bag,” backed by a series of photos featuring the late rapper TakeOff.

The appearance received a mixed reception from festivalgoers who flocked to the comment section of a video of the performance posted to Instagram. ”

Migos for life [rocketship emoji},” one fan wrote, hyping the performance.

“I like quavo but he tripping [laughing emoji]. I know him and offset not very much on speaking terms nowadays but performing the song bad and boujee without offset and offset obviously rapped the chorus come on man [laughing emoji],” another user commented, questioning Quavo’s set choice.

Check out a snippet from the performance below:

The criticism stems from Quavo’s rumored beef with his former Migos brother, which came to a head when the pair allegedly came to physical blows at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

They later reunited at the BET Awards this past summer as part of a tribute to their late groupmate TakeOff and have since slammed the chatter.

“That’s my brother at the end of the day,” Offset said during an appearance to promote his new solo album Set It Off on The Breakfast Club. “But we good, though. We were just with each other in Paris. We be talking ’cause we be going through little emotions with this shit, and it don’t be for the public.

“That’s the thing. When it’s like this, everything ain’t for the public to be key-keying and everybody want us to be, but we still gotta move in our own worlds. But it’s all love at the end of the day, we lost a brother, we can’t rock out.”

Meanwhile, Quavo appeared to recently take a subtle jab at Offset after he was spotted hanging out with Gunna.

Photos of the two rappers linking up in Dubai first surfaced on social media last week. Initially, clips seemed to show Set and Wunna in the same club but not necessarily kicking it. But, further posts showed the pair drinking together.

The snaps led Quavo to issue what fans believed to be a response — as he rocked a “Free Young Thug” shirt and made sure to post it to both TikTok and Instagram.

Despite Thug’s dad previously speaking out in support of Gunna and confirming he did not “snitch” nor mess with Thug’s RICO case, many artists still aren’t rocking with him. And while Offset and Quavo did come back together at the BET Awards earlier this year to honor the late TakeOff, the former groupmates have not been spotted together since.