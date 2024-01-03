Quavo and Erica Fontaine seem to be going strong, as they celebrated the New Year together with a heartwarming kiss.

The Migos rapper and the gymnast-slash-internet personality spent the transition to 2024 together half a world away from the United States — in Dubai, where the rapper had a show at BLU Oasis.

In the early hours of Monday (January 1), the couple shared a brief video to social media in which they shared a peck as music blared in the background, with the succinct caption: “HNY [party-horn emoji, heart emoji]”

Check it out below:

Rumors about Quavo and Fontaine dating began making the rounds over the summer after they were spotted together a few times in public.

In mid-July, things seemed official when they stepped out together in Las Vegas to attend Usher’s residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, but it was a test of their loyalty to one another at the same time.

related news Quavo & Doja Cat Spotted On Dinner Date In New York September 13, 2023

Much like he did throughout his Sin City residency, the Confessions crooner approached Fontaine in the audience and serenaded her, but not without asking for Quavo’s permission first, saying: “Now Quavo, I hope you don’t mind if I serenade your lady real quick, you know what I’m saying?”

After receiving the green light, Usher launched into a sultry rendition of his 2010 ballad “There Goes My Baby” while he stood in front of Fontaine, who could be seen swaying, before turning to Quavo and laughing.

The singer even let the 24-year-old gymnast and model — who has previously been linked to NBA stars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard — duet with him as he held his microphone in front of her mouth. She obliged by showing off her own singing voice and finishing a line from the song, much to the delight of the crowd.