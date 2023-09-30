Quavo has caused an uproar on social media after he was caught enjoying a hot-dog, a.k.a. glizzy that he claimed was worth six-figures.

The former Migos member decided to stop for a bite to eat at a restaurant. The location wasn’t confirmed as of this writing, but sources have placed it as being in France.

Quavo opted for an item that felt close to home, with a hot dog split down the middle with ketchup and mustard.

But instead of a regular additional topping such as relish or onions, this hot dog had gold flakes on it — which, according to the rapper, significantly drove up the price tag of the comfort food.

“$100,000 glizzy,” Quavo said between bites.

Quavo may have been playfully exaggerating when talking about the hot dog’s cost. Back in 2012, Today reported that a dog such as the one the Atlanta rapper consumed would set a diner back about $2,300.

After Akademiks reposted the wholesome video on Instagram, the comments section lost their collective minds with all kinds of comments about his choice of food.

Aside from eating decadent foods, the Rocket Power artist is trying to make America a safer place for everyone to live and thrive.

Last Wednesday, he stopped by the White House with his mother Edna Marshall, and TakeOff’s mother Titania Davenport. According to the Associated Press, all three of them arrived at the historic marker to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and figure out solutions to help curb the gun violence epidemic in America.

This same epidemic claimed the life of TakeOff outside of a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

“I feel like your calling comes at the least expected times,” Quavo told the publication.

“You don’t think nothing is going to happen. I need to step up to the plate and hit a home run,” he continued. “I have to do something about it, so it won’t happen to the masses — especially in our culture. I don’t want this to happen to the next person. I want to knock down these percentages.

“We need to do better with the control of guns,” the rapper said. “We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn’t happen.”

After their meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris took to Instagram to thank the “Walk It Talk It” hitmaker and his family members for coming to the White House.

“Thank you @quavohuncho, Edna, and Titania for using your voices to honor TakeOff’s legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence,” she said.