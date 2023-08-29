Quavo has left fans worried about his wellbeing after he revealed that he’s back taking Xanax after being off the pills for a few years.

On Sunday (August 27), the former Migos rapper took to Twitter to make the startling confession to his fanbase.

“I kno it’s been some years but now I’m taking Xanz,” he wrote.

Quavo was actually quoting lyrics from “Disciples” — a song on his new Rocket Power album — on which he raps about taking the benzodiazepine to cope with the loss of TakeOff, who was was shot and killed in Houston last year.

“I just had my heart froze and now I close my hand/ I ain’t got nothin’ to give, n-ggas out here playin’/ I know it’s been some years, but now I’m takin’ Xans,” he spits on the track.

Check out his tweet below:

I kno it’s been some years but now I’m taking Xanz. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 28, 2023

In any case, many fans took to social media to express deep concern at Quavo’s Xanax confession.

“Stay clean huncho God got us [hands up, prayers hands, and eye emoji],” one fan replied, while another urged: “Don’t do it bruh.”

A third added: “I hope it’s a quick phase that you survive. Get sober, use your influence to make sobriety popular.”

Xanax is a medication that’s prescribed to people who are dealing with depression, anxiety and panic disorder.

Quavo isn’t the only rapper that has lamented his usage of the drug of late. Back in July, NBA YoungBoy caused concern among his fanbase with a cryptic post about his startling Xanax habit.

A post was shared on the Baton Rouge rapper’s cat’s Instagram account, @neonceline, expressing worry over his “unhealthy” and “scary” behavior, including taking 20 Xanax tablets a day.

“It’s me neon,” read the caption, which was accompanied by photos of NBA YoungBoy and his pet cat. “I been seeing a lot my dad so unhealthy it’s scary even his mental he blows his money making people smile who don’t care to see the signs that’s literally in they face 20xanxz a day please #help.”

It continued: “Ps. My bowl Celine and my first birkin. Bag otw …. But really matters him.”

NBA YoungBoy’s fans were given even more reason to be concerned when his cat’s account left a comment on the post that read: “He pissed out blood for 2 days straight that’s funny though ?”