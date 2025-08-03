uebec provincial police say four people are dead, including three children under the age of 10, following a car crash southeast of the provincial capital on Saturday.

Quebec provincial police say the victims include a 29-year-old man and and three children all from the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

The crash took place on an unpaved, narrow road in St-Luc-de-Bellechasse, about 65 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

Provincial police say for a reason that remains under investigation, the vehicle slammed into a tree on a rural road in the area about 5:30 p.m.

Trending Now Trump’s trade war has ‘woken up’ many. Will consumers still ‘Buy Canadian’?

Canada has its 1st case of West Nile this year. Here’s what to know about the virus

First responders found the vehicle’s occupants were trapped inside and unresponsive and they were taken from wreckage to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Two other deaths were recorded on Saturday involving motorcycle accidents, adding to what has been a deadly two weeks on the road during the construction holiday in the province, which ends today.