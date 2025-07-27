Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred early this morning.

A 911 call around 4 a.m. alerted emergency services to a man lying unconscious on a street in the city’s Saint-Léonard borough.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Police found the man had an upper body injury, possibly caused by a sharp object, and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Trending Now Scotland streets fill with protestors as Trump arrives to play golf

City fines Montreal church for hosting MAGA-affiliated singer Sean Feucht

Police established a security perimeter at the location, but said earlier this morning that the circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

A section of the street was closed in both directions and an investigation is ongoing.