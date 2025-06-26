The search for three people who were unaccounted for after a medical transport helicopter crashed on Quebec’s North Shore came to an end late Wednesday night after police divers located their bodies in a lake.

Montreal-area company Airmedic says Quebec’s provincial police have found the bodies of its two missing crew members, along with a patient, in Lake Watshishou, located 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

“This confirmation has deeply moved our team,” Airmedic said in a statement at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“A time of remembrance begins for the Airmedic family. We will take the time to pay tribute to them and honour their commitment. They lost their lives while attempting a rescue—a gesture that reflects their passion, their vision, and the meaning they gave to their profession.”

Trending Now What is NATO’s new 5% defence spending pledge, and how will Canada meet it?

DoorDash exec, family among 8 dead in Lake Tahoe boating accident

The crew was performing a medical transport when it crashed last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Rescue crews found one survivor — a male crew member — the day of the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

The company said the coroner’s office will share the identity of the victims once their families give consent to do so.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has opened an investigation into the crash.